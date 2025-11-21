Recommendations on the best Black Friday weed deals are made by Leafly Picks editors after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

It’s officially deals season, folks! Green Wednesday, Black Friday, Cyber Monday… without getting your days of the week underwear out, what you really need to know is simple: some of the best sales of the year are happening now.

Green Wednesday deals are hot hot hot for cannabis shoppers in adult-use states. Hit the link below to find the best deals at dispensaries near you and make sure your stash is as big as your appetite this weekend.

If you’re hunting for a once-a-year steal on premium hardware or need a party-sized supply of THC drinks for holiday merry-making, good news: we’ve cleared the haze to bring you the deepest discounts of 2025.

Find deals up to 40% off on the hardware you’ve had your eye on all year or get some giftable glass to make the season lit. THC drinks and gummies from top brands like Cann, BATCH, and Cornbread Hemp are heavily discounted for your holiday budget’s pleasure. Seeds, too!

Ready to spark up your biggest savings weekend of the year? Let’s dive into the dankest Black Friday weed deals worth clicking “add to cart” for.

Up to 40% off Empire Smokes Empire Smokes glass pieces are works of art, from the biggest bongs to the tiniest tools. Since each piece is a unique, handcrafted statement, they make great gifts to reflect some personality. They’ve got tons of cool pieces for as much as 40% off, so now’s the time to get yourself a new rig or beaker or browse their bowl pieces for a stocking stuffer par excellence. shop the sale →

30% off sitewide from Cann Cann’s 5mg THC Hi Boy is our #1 THC drink pick. They’re offering 30% off sitewide (added at checkout), and since an 8-pack is the lowest quantity you can order, you’re gonna feel that discount. Sweetening the deal is the fact that their Cranberry Sage limited-edition holiday flavor is BACK, BABY. Their flavors, even the limited-edition ones, come in 2mg, 5mg, and 10mg THC options, so choose your own adventure potency-wise and hit those holiday parties like a hero. shop the sale →

Cornbread Hemp: 30% off sitewide BREAD30 is the secret code word (aka discount code) you need to unlock 30% off sitewide from Cornbread Hemp, one of the true GOATs when it comes to wholesome, effective hemp. You truly can’t go wrong when it comes to their catalog (their THC gummies, CBD & CBDa tinctures, and lotions are all excellent), but we’re feeling particularly stoked on their new THC seltzer variety pack. Now you don’t have to choose between their stellar flavors like Salted Watermelon and Raspberry Limeade; you can collect them all. shop the sale →

Buy one, get one free seeds from ILGM Now’s a great time to plant autos, and ILGM is sweetening the pot for Black Friday with an Early Bloom Autoflower Sale. You’ll get double the seeds for the same price, with tons of strains to choose from, whether you want 20 or to go big with 40. Their Apple Fritter seeds are looking especially tasty to us, and it’s a great cultivar for beginner growers if you’re just starting out. shop the sale →

Why you can trust Leafly Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott is a writer, editor, and longtime cannabis nerd based in Seattle. She joined Leafly in 2021 and currently works as the brand’s Senior Content Editor, where she helps shape stories about the best in weed from must-try strains to standout gear and gifts. Before Leafly, she spent nearly a decade reviewing products, covering emerging brands, and championing the people behind them. She’s passionate about making cannabis content accessible, fun, and genuinely helpful. And yes, she really does believe Space Mints hits different when you’re alphabetizing vinyl by mood.

