There’s never been a better time to be a dedicated dabber. Concentrates are consistently becoming more available, exciting new brands spring up every year, and friends, the rigs are better than ever.

Modern dab rigs are marvels of style and engineering, packed full of cutting-edge technology that will have you blowing bigger, more flavorful clouds with ease.

Best customizable dab rig: Puffco Peak Pro 3DXL

Best budget dab rig: RYOT VERB 710 FLIP Kit

Best dab rig for traveling: PAX PLUS

Best e-nail dab rig: G-Pen Hyer

Best dab rig for battery life: Stündenglass Modül

Best dab rig for groups: Pulsar Sipper

Best dab rig for experienced dabbers: Dr. Dabber Switch²

Best dab rig for temperature control: Focus V Carta 2

Best glass dab rig: MJArsenal Apex Mini Rig

Best for beginners: Utilian 8 V2

There are rigs of every size and shape out there, and we’ve got the inside scoop on all of them. We looked at every factor that dabbers care about, from battery size to stylish design. We’ve got glass rigs, E-rigs, pocket rigs, and rigs you might not even be able to imagine, all guaranteed to have you dabbing better than ever before.

Read on for our picks on 2025’s best dab rigs and dab happy.

Best customizable dab rig: Puffco

• High-tech while easy-to-use • Endless customization options • Bluetooth app connectivity

Puffco Peak Pro 3DXL 6.1” x 2.5 | 1700 mAh battery The Puffco Peak Pro 3DXL further cements Puffco’s unassailable position atop the vape industry. This masterpiece of engineering is designed from the word go with the comfort and convenience of the end users in mind, introducing a host of quality of life upgrades that experienced dabbers and newbies will both appreciate. The 3DXL chamber offers a 78% larger bowl for your concentrates, and the “joystick” carb cap agitates the concentrates effortlessly and comfortably. $420.00 at Empire Glassworks →



If you’re the type who loves to customize your rigs, then you won’t find a better option than the Peak Pro 3DXL. We recommend teaming up with our friends over at Empire Glassworks, who offer dozens of attachments and accessories to help make your rig uniquely yours. That’s not all the customization that the Peak Pro 3DXL has in store either—your rig will be able to pair with your smartphone through the Puffco app, allowing you to customize your temperature settings and session duration with precision.

Best budget dab rig: RYOT

• Incredibly affordable • Pocket-sized portability • Respectable power output

VERB 710 FLIP Kit 3” x 1.5” | 650 mAh battery The RYOT VERB 710 FLIP Kit is a budget-friendly rig with classic style. Modeled after a flip lighter that can open and close with a gesture that’ll be familiar to stoners everywhere, the 710 kit converts the ever-reliable RYOT Flip 510 threaded battery into an on-the-go dab rig that won’t come anywhere close to breaking the bank. Ryot even makes it easy to swap between 510-threaded cartridges and concentrates of all descriptions, earning them our recommendation for those who love the convenience of carts but occasionally dab to get to that next level. $19.00 at RYOT →

While the RYOT VERB won’t be outcompeting any of the more expensive rigs on raw power or battery life, for the budget price point, you’ll get way, way more than you paid for. Don’t let their diminutive size fool you—RYOT rigs are plenty powerful and durable enough to stand up to a bit of rough-and-tumble traveling, all the while fitting in a pocket or bag with ease.

Best dab rig for traveling: PAX

• Vape both concentrates and flower • Pocket-sized portability • Adjustable bowl size

PAX PLUS 4” x 1.25” | 3000 mAh battery You never know where the high road may take you, and the PAX PLUS is a rig that’s versatile enough to keep up with all the twists and turns. This pocket-sized vaporizer has everything a weary traveler needs to enjoy their favorite concentrates wherever they find themselves, from the backcountry wilderness to unfamiliar urban jungles. The Pax Plus is dual-use for both flower and concentrates, so if you’re left without a dab while away from home but your buddy is willing to share their eighth, you’ll be equally prepared. $200.00 at PAX →

You can expect the battery on your PAX PLUS to last for about two hours of consistent use without a recharge, allowing you to keep your traveling schedule open. Cleaning is easy thanks to the included multi-tool, so you won’t have to worry about needing to find some cotton swabs while you’re on the go. To top it all off, the Pax Plus is available in four colors, and for an extra $20, you can have your dual-use vaporizer laser-engraved.

Best e-nail dab rig: G-Pen

• Massive battery capacity • Usable with any glass piece • Dual-use for concentrates and flower

G-Pen Hyer 4” x 1.5” (nail) 3.5” x 2.5” (battery) | 6000 mAh battery An e-nail that doesn’t cut corners, the G-Pen Hyer is everything you could want and more out of an e-nail. It’s a dual-use wonder that vaporizes concentrates and flower effortlessly, with a straightforward, durable design that’s newbie-friendly while allowing experienced vapers plenty to get very excited about. The Hyer is top of the heap when it comes to vapor production, with a large full quartz chamber that can heat up to over 800ºF, evenly vaporizing concentrates and leading to some impressive cloud production. $249.95 at G-Pen →

If you’re reticent to get rid of your trusty old glass waterpiece but want to take the plunge into vaping, then the Hyer is for you. The e-nail is compatible with any water piece that features a standard 14mm adapter, with options to purchase 10mm and 148mm options as well. Even dabbers with iron lungs will run out of steam before the Hyer needs to take a break, thanks to a gargantuan 6000 mAH battery. In short, the Hyer excels in every conventional metric—order yours today and enjoy the fruits of your good decision for years to come.

Best dab rig for battery life: Stündenglass

• Incredible battery life • Full-color display • Intuitive design

Stündenglass Modül 4” x 6.5” | 6000 mAh battery Our pick for the dab rig with the best battery life, the Modül from the innovators over at Stündenglass, will help keep you chill for a long, long time. The Modül’s battery will net you around fifty sessions before it runs dry, and if you don’t want to wait, you can keep using the Modül while it recharges, extending your sessions indefinitely. That’s just the start of the Modül’s innovative design—a 2.4” full-color display allows for precise temperature and session duration control, and smart magnetic technology allows you to swiftly swap between chambers for concentrates or dry herbs. $349.95 at Stündenglass →

The Modül is designed as a companion to the famous Stündenglass gravity-infuser, but Stündenglass also offers the smaller glass and aluminum Dok for those who may balk at the premium price tag for the Modül and gravity-infuser combo. Whichever you choose, the Modül is a rock-solid dab rig that’ll be with you for the long, long haul.

Best dab rig for groups: Pulsar

• Removable bubbler for easy sharing • Convenient auto-fill mode • One-button interface

Pulsar Sipper 4.3″ x 8.85″ | 1500 mAh battery Dabbing can be a social affair, and there’s no better wingperson for a party than the Pulsar Sipper. In our opinion, simplicity is key when it comes to passing a rig around the circle, especially as the participants become increasingly inebriated. In that, the Pulsar excels with flying colors—its one-button touchpad and auto-fill mode are beginner-friendly, even after a dab or two. $179.99 at Pulsar →

The feature that clinches the Sipper’s spot on this list is also the one that earned the rig its name. The entire glass bubbler can be removed from the base of the rig, passed around, and “sipped” from. A cupful of vapor is just about enough for a few friends to each take a sip before landing the rig back on the base and resetting for another round. Send the Sipper around at your next get-together, and you’ll find your friends will be toasting you.

Best dab rig for experienced dabbers: Dr. Dabber

• Internal infrared sensor • Omni-directional heating • Increased chamber size

Switch² 4” x 9” | ~50 heating cycles An evolution of the already quite impressive Switch rig, the Switch² from Dr. Dabber gives concentrate connoisseurs an unrivaled level of control over their vaping experience. Dr. Dabber has been one of the most innovative brands in the field for years, and all their experience has come together to make the Switch² a true wonder. It’s the only dab rig on the market that features an internal infrared sensor, a feature that allows minute control over your session through the Dr. Dabber app. For true dab lovers, this feature is a godsend. $420.00 at Dr. Dabber →

The Switch² comes equipped with a 20mm quartz chamber, with an option to upgrade to a sapphire insert. That’s a marked increase over the original Switch and most of the competition, allowing the Switch² to handle whatever you can throw at it. Add in omni-directional induction heating to ensure that your concentrates are heated from the side of the chamber, not just the bottom, and you’ve got a rig that’ll help you get the absolute most out of your terps every single time.

Best dab rig for temperature control: Focus V

• Easy-to-carry size • Combination ceramic and quartz chamber • Precise heat control directly on the unit with no need for an app

Carta 2 7.25” x 2.5” | 2000 mAh battery Portable, powerful, and feature-packed, the Carta 2 from the team at Focus V is a dual-use smart rig that allows for unparalleled temperature control. It all starts with their patented Intelli-Core chambers. These chambers use a combination of coated ceramic and quartz materials to get the best of both worlds—you’ll get the precise temperature control of ceramics while maintaining the easy-to-clean and flavorless properties of quartz bangers. $325.00 at Focus V →

Focus V have also massively overhauled their companion app, adding new features that put even more control into the user’s hands. In addition to exact temperature control, you can set custom presets and even explore community trackers to join the dabbing community. What sets the Carta 2 apart, however, is the temperature controls on the unit itself. If you’re without your smartphone and still want to get the most out of your rig, then the Carta 2 won’t let you down; just adjust your settings right on the base and watch your rig adapt in a flash.

Best glass dab rig: MJArsenal

• Broscilate glass and black walnut materials • Easy to clean • Double-intake recycler

Apex Mini Rig 7.4” x 4.1” | No battery Do you like things old school? Does the hiss of a butane torch still ring sweetly in your ears? Then good news—glass never goes out of style. Our pick for when you just want the rig, hold the e, is the Apex mini-rig from the artisans at MJArsenal. A happy marriage of form and function, the Apex has a few innovative features that upgrade the experience without making the rig delicate or impossible to clean. $78.00 at MJArsenal →

A double-intake recycler leads to some of the smoothest hits you’ll find out of a glass rig, cooling down your vapor into a silky cloud, and the high-quality borosilicate glass means that the rig is durable enough to take into the great outdoors. The Apex even boasts black walnut accents for an extra touch of class and refinement, making the mini rig a pleasure to use and look at in equal measure. Next time you’re feeling analog, there’s nothing better than the Apex.

Best for beginners: Utilian

• Incredible all-arounder • Included ruby terp pearls • Four temperature settings and boost mode

Utilian 8 V2 4” x 7.25” | 3150 mAh battery A dabber’s first rig is one of the most important purchases they can make—the difference between a great first rig and a subpar one is the difference between creating a concentrate aficionado and a sputtering mess. If you’re just starting out, then our team recommends going for the Utilian 8 V2. Utilian’s e-rig has solid scores across the board, offering every feature that a newer user could possibly ask for, and will continue to serve their purposes as their experience level grows. $179.99 at Utilian →

Durability, temperature control, battery life, price; the Utilian 8 V2 has it all and then some. An intuitive LED display, a hassle-free single-button interface, and a removable cloth covering are all quality-of-life features that won’t go unappreciated, and the tech inside the rig is sturdy and reliable. The Utilian 8 V2 has four standard temperature settings and additional boost mode to extend sessions as needed, and each model comes with two ruby terp-pearls to enhance the flavor of your concentrates. The Utilian 8 V2 is a great rig for the price point, no matter the consumer, but if you’re looking to start your dabbing journey off right, then there’s no better first step.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Morgan Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Morgan Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2022, where she spends her time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Morgan’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find her work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. She loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

And that’s our dabulous list! These rigs are top of the line, one and all, so pick the one that best serves your needs and get to dabbing. Next time you’re in the market for a rig, make sure to check back on this list. We’re always updating our recommendations with the best of the best dag rigs.

Happy clouds, from our team to you!

