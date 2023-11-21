Camino Sours’ Strawberry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023

92 points out of 100
Price: $15
San Francisco edible powerhouse Kiva Confections is always on the hunt for products intended to send consumers’ palates into blissful overdrive. From their staple chocolates to their seasonal infused gravy mix, Kiva’s award-winning edibles have earned a reputation for featuring fantastic flavors alongside their intended effects.
That effort even extends into the realm of those who prefer their candy to be anything but sweet, as evidenced by Kiva’s Camino Sours line and the newest member of the family: Camino Sours’ Strawberry Sunset Chill. Pairing an alluring flavor of strawberry citrus with 10mg THC per piece, these gummies make for a marvelously mellow experience that seeps in slow but simmers strong. Grab a tin and see what it’s like to simultaneously pucker your palate and place your mind at graceful ease.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.