Camino Sours’ Strawberry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023

92 points out of 100

Price: $15

San Francisco edible powerhouse Kiva Confections is always on the hunt for products intended to send consumers’ palates into blissful overdrive. From their staple chocolates to their seasonal infused gravy mix, Kiva’s award-winning edibles have earned a reputation for featuring fantastic flavors alongside their intended effects.

That effort even extends into the realm of those who prefer their candy to be anything but sweet, as evidenced by Kiva’s Camino Sours line and the newest member of the family: Camino Sours’ Strawberry Sunset Chill. Pairing an alluring flavor of strawberry citrus with 10mg THC per piece, these gummies make for a marvelously mellow experience that seeps in slow but simmers strong. Grab a tin and see what it’s like to simultaneously pucker your palate and place your mind at graceful ease.