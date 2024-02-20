Cap Junky x Permanent Marker—Seven Leaves, CA, winter 2024

99 points out of 100
Price: $55/eighth
Ready to stay winning? Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker combines with a SOTY runner-up, Cap Junky, in this stellar flower grown by Sacramento’s Seven Leaves.
It’s nearly impossible to improve on either strain, but Seven Leaves does just that. It’s Permanent Marker with more fuel. Or it’s more appetizing Cap Junky with a little purple. Either way, the smell hits a 10 on the “marker fumes meets gasoline” scale, and that perfection carries through to the taste. The high doesn’t get any higher, and the view from the top doesn’t get any nicer, with the Permanent Marker dialing back Cap Junky’s ripping G-forces a bit. Honestly, I don’t know what more you could want from a cannabis flower.
