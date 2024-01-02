Gas Face—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023

96 points out of 100

Price: $45/eighth

The bristling fuel of Face-Off OG, the minty allure of Kush Mints, and the cookie work in Biscotti and Sherb Bx all shine in the extra-potent Gas Face. Indoor growers and breeders Seed Junky Genetics of Northridge, CA produce small but mighty-sized batches of this—on the order of under 50 pounds per run. (Although plenty of other growers have bought the seeds or clones and run Gas Face for themselves.)

For lovers of OG Kush who are looking to step on the gas, Gas Face has a fuely, sweet, vanilla, mint and leather smell and it smokes minty and hashy and hits crazy-strong. It’s dense, spiky, and sticky like an OG. Also for Sour lovers. Gas Face has got gobs of sour, citrus, lime flavor and mega-strong hybrid effects. Oregon breeder Kush Kirk told me he hoped Face-off OG would come back in 2024. It’s here.