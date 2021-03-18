Strains & products Gummies, tinctures, and a whole lot more for the people Presented By Koi CBD March 18, 2021 Courtesy of Koi CBD.

Leafly takes a look at some stand-out products from the quality freaks at Koi CBD

With short-lived CBD companies popping up left and right, it’s hard to find a company with a solid track record. Koi CBD has been on the scene since 2015, which translates to approximately 100 years in the CBD space, and it’s given them an encyclopedic knowledge of their craft, the science behind it, and how to make products that keep people coming back every time.

Their expertise comes from a deep knowledge of their product from seed to shelf. Every batch is third-party tested, but Koi is committed to positive results beforehand—so every ingredient goes through their in-house lab before production. That level of care has earned them both GMP and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, two independent measures of safety and integrity. They even have a PhD-level Director of Science and Compliance on staff, Dr. Jennifer Knaack, to make sure everything’s on the up-and-up—and answer any questions customers have about how CBD works.

All those years in the biz have also given Koi a deep catalog of great products to choose from, all of which meet their exceedingly high standards for quality. We took a look at some of Koi’s most popular products to see exactly what that experience brings to the table. (Spoiler: It’s a lot!) Here’s why we love Koi CBD’s tinctures, gummies, and a whole host of other innovative products.

Tasty tinctures

Courtesy of Koi CBD.

Koi’s most iconic product has to be their CBD tinctures. They’ve been around since the very beginning, and for many customers, these tinctures were their first experience with CBD. Customers kept coming back not just for the super-effective oil—although that’s pretty cool, with between 250 and 2,000 milligrams of CBD per 1oz bottle—but bold flavors, too.

There’s a reason Koi’s CBD tinctures feel so much better: They harness the power of the whole hemp plant. Each bottle has a combination of CBD oil and Koi PRIZM™ broad-spectrum hemp extract, with all of hemp’s beneficial plant compounds like terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

While the tincture is available in a natural flavor for those who love that herby hemp taste, their all-natural fruity and minty flavors add a special touch to the experience. Try the orange flavor in a mimosa, or the peppermint flavor in a refreshing glass of cucumber water.

Feedback-generated gummies

Courtesy of Koi CBD.

In today’s CBD landscape, gummies can especially seem like a dime a dozen, but Koi has put in the time and effort to make some of the best CBD gummies on the market. Part of that process is actually listening to their customers.

Koi’s original Tropical Fruit CBD Gummies were already a hit. Instead of just spraying CBD on afterwards like some companies, Koi is careful to put the PRIZM™ extract in the mix for even distribution.

But Koi started hearing that some customers needed something a little different. Many were looking for a vegan gummy. Others wanted something tailor-made for bedtime.

Koi took that intel and transformed it into tasty, vegan gummies with the same high-quality broad-spectrum CBD inside. Anytime Balance gummies give a great little boost at any time of day, while the Nighttime Rest gummies include melatonin to get you bedtime ready.

Courtesy of Koi CBD.

Topicals paired with expert advice

Some CBD connoisseurs are going to know exactly what they’re looking for every time. Others are maybe trying CBD for the first time, or trying a new form of CBD, and they might have a few questions about how everything works.

Koi’s staff isn’t just trained in customer service. They’re equipped to help you walk through your options and pick out a product that’s right for you—and they’ll do it either online or over the phone. This is especially meaningful to older customers looking for relief with Koi CBD’s Pain Relieving Gel Roll-On, which pairs CBD with 19 essential oils and menthol for temporary relief of aches and pains associated with backache, arthritis, strains, bruises, and sprains.

While the roll-on is popular for calming some of the natural creaks that come with age, its tidy and portable package makes it a great addition to any gym bag for active individuals, as well.

Courtesy of Koi CBD.

New hits and classic favorites

Koi puts out new products at lightning speed, so their selection is always expanding to embrace the latest technology and customer needs. Super-discreet disposable CBD vape pens come in fun flavors like Blue Raspberry Dragon Fruit, Strawberry Milkshake, and Tropical Popsicle. Super-portable and accurate CBD aerosol inhalers deliver 5 mg of PurZorb® Micellized broad-spectrum CBD per inhalation. For the old-school among us, they’ve even started carrying CBD flower, with multiple strains to choose from like Special Sauce, Sour Space Candy, and Lifter.

Ready to try a better kind of CBD? Hit up Koi CBD to find the perfect thing for you—or get the ball rolling on making your CBD dream product come true.

