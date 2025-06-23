What are the gays at Leafly smoking? We’re glad you asked.

For flaming hot strain & product recommendations to fuel your Pride Month activites, we went to the experts: Leafly’s very-own queer employees.

We asked Leafly’s queer staff about their favorite brands so you can smoke strains that slay at the protests, picnics, and parties this year.

Read on to find credible edibles, concentrates that don’t quit, and fab flower from coast to coast, plus recommendations on the local Pride activities we’re stoked about this year.

“As usual, I’m enjoying The Collection from Drew Martin,” says Steph, “a queer-owned New York/California brand.”

“I’ve been loving Animal Tsunami by Niche out of New Jersey and Midnight Circus by Evermore out of Maryland, one of the perks of bouncing between markets here at Leafly.”

“Events-wise, The Living Room dispensary in Baltimore is hosting a High on Pride parking lot party with drag.”

“In good ole lesbian fashion, I am currently enjoying T.I.T.S.,” says Danielle, “specifically the live resin from IC Collective here in Illinois.”

“And I’m super stoked for the return of ‘The Lesbian Lodge,’ at The Lincoln Lodge theatre in Logan Square, a comedy night filled with the MOST sapphic energy. A joint outside prior to doors opening is the perfect way to set the mood!”

“I’m enjoying Good News edibles right now, the peach flavor in particular,” says Johanna. “I use them most often for a chill night in by myself, living that Bravo/Love Island-lifestyle or with friends just hanging out.”

“I’m looking forward to the Chosen Family Pride Picnic held by one of my favorite local non-profits in Pittsburgh, Hugh Lane, at the end of the month. They offer a lot of great services to the community and are LGBTQIA+ run.”

“My sign-making parties are fueled by Jack of Diamonds,” says Amanda, “and BK Satellite makes me ready to hit the street—a reminder that pride is a riot.”

“And I keep coming back to watermelon sugar by turn for my on-the-go consumption needs.”

“I’ve been really loving the Strawberry x Pink Jesus Live Resin Chews from Lost Farm,” says Cathee. “I tried them for the first time with my girlfriend last month (their first time trying edibles!), and I think the name says it all.”

“The 14g 24-pack pre-rolls by Capital City Chronic in Seattle have been my go-to choice this year,” says Dylan. “There is something inherently queer about seeing half an ounce worth of pre-rolls in a single package. Birkinz and Jealousy have been my fave strains.”

“Fifty Fold is my go-to for flower. The quality is unmatched. I swear I could take a nap on their flower because it’s just that fluffy. Fifty Fold’s packaging uses the glass jar upside-down so you can clearly see their product. It’s those types of small touches that I really appreciate! Bay Dream and Popsicles (Ice Cream Runtz x Lemon Cherry Gelato) are my go-to strains.”

“For Pride activities, I’m setting up a big gay-themed Dungeons and Dragons session.”

“Lately, I’ve had Dabstract cartridges on deck,” says Meghan, “I love that they include terpene testing on their labels, it helps me predict the effects prior to consumption. I have been really enjoying their Maui Wowie for daily activities while out and about!”

“Wyld’s 1:1:1 THC/CBG/CBC Grapefruit gummies are fire if you really want to feel some effects, and their 2:1 CBD/THC Peach gummies are great for low-key, relaxing effects. The Peach variety is my go-to for social events where there’ll be a lot of drinking, since I’m not much of a drinker, but still want to feel a little something with friends.”

“We’ll be hosting a little gathering this month—I love to hear stories told by the Elder Gays about how far we’ve come in terms of rights and protections, and get their perspectives on the work still left to do!”