Oregon! Check out our favorite products for 710

Our top picks for an epic Oil Day.

Oil Day 2021 is nearly here. See our top product picks for all you concentrate lovers out there in Oregon.

Nova Nectar (HTFSE)





The extraction wizards at Rebel Roots Farms are always cooking up some new dabbable delight with cannabis sourced from their Southern Oregon partner farms. Nova Nectar is a new live high terpene full spectrum extract (HTFSE) from the brand that delivers big when it comes to flavor, preserving the true flavor of the actual strain. The dabbable dripper packaging format makes it easy to enjoy Nova Nectar anywhere.

Get 20% off all Rebel Roots Farms products when you shop Rj’s Leaf (Portland), Hall Of Strains (Salem), or SkunkRx (Grants Pass).

Tangie Biscotti Cartridge 1g

Leafly

Prūf Cultivar works with care in its extraction and packaging processes to deliver a consistent experience you can trust. The strain-specific cartridges are filled with honey-toned CO2 oil, and you won’t be disappointed by the flavor they pack. Try signature cultivar Tangie Biscotti for tangerine zest & cookie dough notes, plus a big dose of euphoria & body relaxation.

Rebel Roots Farms RSO 1g





Rebel Roots Farms handcrafts their RSO in-house, creating a robust full spectrum concentrate derived from food grade alcohol with fantastic flavor and color. The brand makes their award-winning RSO just like Rick used to. WIthout the Naptha.

The Bizz 1g Shatter

Leafly

Willamette Valley Alchemy has a line-up that could make any dab enthusiast’s mouth water. Shatter from the brand is consistently stable and true to its name with a brittle, glass-like appearance. Break out the boxsets and prepare for a heady night in with this indica.

Vessel Vista Series & Compass Tahoe





If cartridges are your go-to for cannabis consumption, you know how essential it is to have a trustworthy vape pen battery. Vessel delivers quality across its product line, and the all-new Vista Series Vape Pen Battery is exactly the sleek & stylish everyday companion you won’t want to leave home without.

Compatible with most 510 thread cartridges, Vessel Vista is powered by a larger premium-grade battery and features an elegant-looking sweeping collar that both protects your cart and lets you see what’s inside. Check out the very cute Coral color just released for 710.

And if you’re in the market for a more compact design to power your vape sessions, Vessel makes the small, yet powerful Compass. With an ergonomic design that feels phenomenal tucked in your hand, Compass packs a high-capacity battery and features Vessel’s signature tuned airflow.

Right now for 710, enjoy $25 off all Vessel devices. But don’t forget accessories! The Base and Ridge charging stands make charging your Vista or Compass as easy as one click. Get an additional $20 off when you add a charging stand and case to your purchase on the Vessel website.

Northern Wreck Live Resin 1g

Flash-frozen live resin from Bobsled Extracts beautifully preserves the terpene profile of its source strain, so you can expect robust flavors and precise effects from this Oregon brand. The indica-dominant Northern Wreck is perfect for stargazing from your backyard, as you might not get too far from the couch under its powerful effects.

Delta-8 THC vape cartridges & focused blends





Delta-8 THC is the current craze in cannabis with its euphoric effects and federally-legal status. The delta-8 vape carts from 3Chi are made with 95% delta-8 THC oil for a wave of uplift followed by a smooth, calming effect. With a glass CCELL cartridge and ceramic core and mouthpiece, the 3Chi carts look and feel great. A huge list of available strains with cannabis-derived terpenes means that you can choose what flavors float your boat.

3Chi’s focused blends are a great option if you want to experience delta-8 along with a broader combination of cannabinoids for a unique entourage effect. With delta-8, terpenes, and cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN, the blends target different effects from sleep to focus and come in carts, tinctures, and sauces.

Enjoy 30% off 3Chi products with code OIL when you shop on their site.

Lemon-Ginger Select CBD Drops

Leafly

A reliable, high-quality CBD oil can be a lifesaver for your daily routine. Select sources hemp from Oregon farms for its award-winning CBD Drops that are blended with essential oils and herbs for a clean & refreshing taste.

Blueberry Muffin Batter 1g





Order up! Blueberry Muffin Batter from Rebel Roots Farms is whipped to perfection for a beautifully uniform blend of terpenes and crystals ready for oh-so-easy dabbing. Expect a potent kick and big flavor.

Leafly Staff Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology. View Leafly Staff's articles