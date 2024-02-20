Paris OG—Hotbox, CA, winter 2024

LA indoor brand HOTBOX specializes in fine weed at a fair price and their exemplar is Paris OG. This phenotype of OG Kush hit all the notes we wanted from this California staple strain. It’s got a sleet of resin on lobes of green bud shot through with fire-red pistils. It’s got the classic OG Kush bag smell with the lemon, pine, fuel and kush. It tastes and hits like its namesake, with a strong indica hybrid effect ready to set ya back after another long day. Next up, you’re eating, hydrating, and putting on some tunes. We shopped HOTBOX at The Vapor Room off Market Street and 9th after skating the new Civic Center skatepark in downtown SF.

