Raise your glass for the Select Squeeze THC Beverage Enhancer

Technology, design, and straight-up deliciousness come together in the product that will mix with anything.

Things have never looked better for cannasseurs looking for effective and on-the-go-friendly ways to enjoy a cannabis experience. Currently on our must-have list? The Select Squeeze THC Beverage Enhancers from Curaleaf—a leading player in sophisticated cannabis products. Select Squeeze takes it all to the next level, using game-changing technology to allow you to infuse nano-emulsified cannabis oil into any and all of your favorite drinks.

Innovative technology finally comes to edibles

Nano-what? We’ve got you—let’s talk science. Nanotechnology is far from new. It’s a type of technology that’s been used for many years in many other industries. In skincare, it keeps skin moister for longer. In the food industry, nanotech is often responsible for better tasting products and greater food safety. At long last—it’s finally cannabis’s turn to get in on the action. In an industry where oil is everything, nanotechnology makes the impossible possible, emulsifying large oil droplets and turning them into nano—aka tiny—water-soluble molecules that can mix—and stay mixed—with liquid. The benefits of going nano are two-fold. First, at this tiny size, cannabis oil can dissolve evenly into any beverage. Forget everything you’ve heard about oil and water not mixing. Not here, baby! Nanotechnology allows you to enjoy edible cannabis in ways previously hard to reach: Smoothly, evenly, and in anything.

Secondly—and possibly more importantly—nanotechnology allows THC to be absorbed much more rapidly and efficiently into your bloodstream. With a much higher absorption rate than traditional oils, you’ll get the most out of every milligram. And best yet, some consumers report feeling the effects in as little as 15 to 30 minutes, heaps faster than traditional edibles, tinctures, or even other beverage enhancers out there.

Dosing made easy

The remarkable nanotech wasn’t the only detail considered in the design of the Select Squeeze THC Beverage Enhancer. The custom ‘squeeze-and-release’ bottle makes precision dosing more straightforward than ever—no measuring, no guesswork. Simply squeeze the sides of the bottle and then release. The reservoir fills with a 1mL (5mg THC) serving and any excess drains back into the bottle. Then combine the infusion with six to eight ounces of liquid and kiss your worries goodbye.

BYOB—and we mean any B

Which liquid, you ask? We answer: Any. Hot, cold—it doesn’t matter. The tonic dissolves instantly and evenly into anything, from sports drinks to tonics to tea. With four flavors, Lemon Lime, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Hint of Sweet, you can take your pick in making the beverage of your dreams. Try adding Lemon Lime to your favorite flavored fizzy water. Watermelon syncs great with your green juice or cucumber water. Strawberry Lemonade is a natural enhancer for your traditional lemonade. And Hint of Sweet goes great with tea, be it iced, hot, sweet, mint, green, or anything in between. When things get cold out, add some to a cup of hot cocoa. Any liquid—have we made that clear?

Super compact and pocketable, you can take Select Squeeze THC Beverage Enhancer with you on the go, making convenient use possible in any location when some enhancement might be needed.

The only thing not small is the launch

The package might be small, and the water-soluble particles even smaller, but there’s nothing nano about this launch. Select Squeeze hits the market as a multi-state cannabis product launch—available in a whopping 14 states. Visit Curaleaf online to see if Select Squeeze is available in your state, so you can get out there and enhance those bevvies!

