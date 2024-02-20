Ridgeline LANTZ—Ridgeline Farms, CA, winter 2024

99 points out of 100

Price: $55/eighth

In a world crowded with Gelatos, the award-winning Ridgleline Farms serve an undeniably superior, premium variation with their in-house cross Ridgeline LANTZ.

How can a grower separate themselves from such a competitive pack? Ridgeline LANTZ has this powdery, soft, vanilla aroma—the creamiest part of Gelato. It’s stunning, purple, angular, large, dense, and resin-powdered. The trichomes look like heaps of sugar. It comes apart at the perfect moisture, and the stickiness starts. Fuel notes dissipate out of the vanilla. Smells of purps, candy, sweet, and creamy carry through to huge flavor, with a palette-staining purple Z taste and an ample, strong onset.

You are markedly high and pain-free. It’s highly functional and not edgy. It all comes down to how it smokes and this stuff is a 99. Ridgeline Jason holds it down for Humboldt County—growing ungodly good pot at a scale few can match. Keep it sealed in a dark jar. Hit it on clean glass. Don’t waste any in your grinder.