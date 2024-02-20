Ridgeline LANTZ—Ridgeline Farms, CA, winter 2024

99 points out of 100
Price: $55/eighth
In a world crowded with Gelatos, the award-winning Ridgleline Farms serve an undeniably superior, premium variation with their in-house cross Ridgeline LANTZ.
How can a grower separate themselves from such a competitive pack? Ridgeline LANTZ has this powdery, soft, vanilla aroma—the creamiest part of Gelato. It’s stunning, purple, angular, large, dense, and resin-powdered. The trichomes look like heaps of sugar. It comes apart at the perfect moisture, and the stickiness starts. Fuel notes dissipate out of the vanilla. Smells of purps, candy, sweet, and creamy carry through to huge flavor, with a palette-staining purple Z taste and an ample, strong onset.
You are markedly high and pain-free. It’s highly functional and not edgy. It all comes down to how it smokes and this stuff is a 99. Ridgeline Jason holds it down for Humboldt County—growing ungodly good pot at a scale few can match. Keep it sealed in a dark jar. Hit it on clean glass. Don’t waste any in your grinder.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.