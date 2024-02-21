Sour Belts—Electraleaf, NY, fall 2023

90 points out of 100

Price: $50/eighth

New York’s legal cannabis rollout has been, let’s say, unique. The state has only licensed outdoor and greenhouse cultivators, so consumers are a bit more beholden to seasonal batches than states with year-round indoor cultivators. As such, don’t forget to always check your bud’s COA and harvest date!

Electraleaf, a producer of flower and prerolls with many High Times Cup wins in Oklahoma, harvested their Sour Belts (a Blue City Diesel x Girl Scout Cookies cross) in October. This is a pretty strain, and as pungent as she looks. The buds, green and prismatic, boasted great moisture and density, and bloomed with an aromatic mix of petrol and tart citrus, cut by a sweet earthiness and a touch of cream. The gas isn’t only in the nose—after just a few pulls my temples felt that familiar little pressure, and my body was lax, but not enough to deter me from physical activity or a deep conversation. An excellent, if slightly pricey, buy from the East Village’s Gotham NYC that proves the Empire State is getting a grip on its world of weed.