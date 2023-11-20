Sour Cherry gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023

90 points out of 100

Price: $18 per package of 10 gummies

Wyld’s Sour Cherry gummies pack all the tang and sweetness of your favorite candy without the earthy, weed flavor that comes through so many edibles.

These light pink pillows of gummy goodness are dusted in a tangy sugar dust and packaged into an elaborate, origami-esque red box. The Oregon brand’s sophisticated presentation and packaging is a reflection of the product’s effect itself: This indica-enhanced candy gives a relaxing, stoney feeling. A 1.4 oz package contains 10 gummies that have 10 mg THC each – for a total of 100 mg in the whole package.

The only thing is they’re a little dangerously tasty, so it’s probably best to tread with caution.