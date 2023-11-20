Sour Cherry gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023

90 points out of 100
Price: $18 per package of 10 gummies
Wyld’s Sour Cherry gummies pack all the tang and sweetness of your favorite candy without the earthy, weed flavor that comes through so many edibles.
These light pink pillows of gummy goodness are dusted in a tangy sugar dust and packaged into an elaborate, origami-esque red box. The Oregon brand’s sophisticated presentation and packaging is a reflection of the product’s effect itself: This indica-enhanced candy gives a relaxing, stoney feeling. A 1.4 oz package contains 10 gummies that have 10 mg THC each – for a total of 100 mg in the whole package.
The only thing is they’re a little dangerously tasty, so it’s probably best to tread with caution.
Never miss a rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.