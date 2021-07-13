Strains & products Stay fully stocked with Hemper subscription boxes Presented ByHemper July 13, 2021 Courtesy of Hemper

From clothing to meal kits to razors to jewelry, subscription boxes bank on careful curation and making life a whole lot more convenient to ensure you’re never in short supply. And we can’t think of a single thing as deserving of consistent replenishment as your cannabis accoutrement.

Hemper makes that happen with their epic subscription boxes. The innovative online headshop, known for its unmatched selection of glass, works tirelessly to bring customers what’s best and what’s next when it comes to cannabis accessories.

One size does not fit all

The standard monthly box comes packed with 10+ items with a total value of more than $125, but you only pay $39.99 for the goods. Each regular box comes with core monthly smoking essentials, a few surprise items, and a brand-new, themed glass piece with both a flower bowl and a banger.

And it doesn’t stop there if you want even more good stuff. “We did consumer research and learned that many of our customers owned more than ten of our bongs and wanted even more, and often bigger sizes,” says Bryan Gerber, Hemper’s CEO. So, in February of 2021, Hemper introduced the XL box. “It’s basically the bigger, better version of our standard box,” says Gerber. With a value of over $200, the XL box always includes an epically extra-large bong, a bowl, two bangers, and 15+ accessory items for a cost of $150.

Blast off this summer

To pique your interest, look no further than what Hemper has in store for the July boxes. The Space Box—a 90’s throwback to Space Jam—will have you set for the dog days of summer. The standard box features a 7-inch-tall Black Hole Bong with a transparent, black hourglass body, a reclaim catch in the stem, a cone showerhead percolator, and space decals. Opt for the XL Box and you’ll get a 10-inch version of the Black Hole Bong. Both boxes include two Pack Dab Pearls, a Flat Top 90* Banger, and a Directional Carb Cap.

What you want, when you want it

Whether you’re a daily consumer, a bona fide glass collector, or a newbie just looking to learn what’s out there and keep your supplies fresh, Hemper has a box for you. You can upgrade or downgrade between sizes each month with utter ease. You can also opt for your box to arrive every month or space them out to every two or three months. Plus, you have the option to pay month-to-month or prepay for three, six, or 12 months at a time. And for you slackers out there, just know that boxes are always available for the full month. Basically, whatever your needs, Hemper can accommodate.

Gone but not forever

Even if you miss a month, you need not live a life filled with regret. At the start of a new month, any boxes left from the previous month will increase to $74.99 until they sell out, plus you always have the option to buy the glass piece individually. Take a gander through some of Hemper’s previous best-sellers. Perhaps you’d like to stay in outer space with the UFO Bong Box. Or if a deep-sea dive is more your thing, check out the Jelly Fish Box.

No matter your style, smoking frequency, or appetite for accessories, Hemper subscription boxes will keep you stocked with high-quality glass and products to keep you fresh and fully loaded.

