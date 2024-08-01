We’re only halfway into 2024 and we’ve already lived a lifetime, America. We need the energy to persevere. We need some Super Silver Haze. (This Leafly HighLight is powered by ILGM+Phylos Seeds.)

Weed lovers who get shit done, go the extra mile, and keep the party going are powering a surge in the Super Silver Haze weed strain. All across the US in flowers, joints, and vape cartridges, Super Silver Haze has surged to become the No. 135 strains on US dispensary menus.

Breeder Green House Seeds built Super Silver Haze in the early ‘90s from a Haze chunked up by Skunk and Northern Lights. It’s green bud that smells woody, piney, and old-school—with clean, energizing effects that people like. The first reviews date to the origin of this site in 2010.

Super Silver Haze scores 4.4 out of 5 points after 2,359 ratings on Leafly. One reviewer states: “This is a top 3 sativa for me (next to Strawberry Cough and Jack Herer).”

SSH reviewers consistently report strong energy signals from this variety of high-THC weed.

“I feel like cleaning my whole house, lol. I feel energized but not to the point of paranoia.” Leafly reviewer

More than a third of reviewers use it to deflect stress. About three in ten said it helps with anxiety and depression. The most commonly reported SSH effects are “happy”, “uplifted” and “euphoric.” If you’re feeling low, it makes sense to want to get high.

“Bottom line: This strain saved my life,” states one reviewer.

Who’s got the best Super Silver Haze in the US?

Do you need to clean the inside of your vacuum? Super Silver Haze stands ready across the country for you to zone out.

In California, seek out Cream of the Crop, Pure Beauty, or small-batch Flora and Flame flowers. Glass House has the bargains on it. SSH hash appears in Muha Meds’ all-in-one vape, Space Coyote’s infused joints, Tutti bubble hash, and Select carts.

Manhattan has 19 Super Silver Haze options like Cru brand or Dank brand infused pre-rolls.

or infused pre-rolls. Portland, OR sees Super Silver Haze pre-rolls hit $3; plus SSH hash temple balls from Temple .

. Seattle, WA has $8 eighths of SSH from SnickleFritz . Boston has 36 options, like 1 ounce of Levitate flower for $150.

Super Silver Haze seeds

Hit the garden for a Super Silver Haze crop with seeds right off Leafly, including from brands like ILGM. Get legit SSH from the breeder themselves at Green House Seeds’ site. SSH is a taller, stretchy, long-finishing plant that’s considered a little tougher to grow. It can work indoors or out.

Super Silver Haze awards

Super Silver Haze started shining bright in the ‘90s with a string of High Times Cannabis Cup wins that cemented its reputation.

Super Silver Haze terpenes

SSH has a distinctive woody, piney, skunky, earthy note that comes partially from its essential oils called terpenes. Lab tests labeled SSH have tended to lean to terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. After 20 years in the wild, individual batches can differ markedly.

