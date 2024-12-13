Want New York’s juiciest terps? Spritz has the recipe

"New York is tapped in, but it's untapped territory," said Queen Pee during a visit to New York with Leafly. She's looking to bring the scale and quality control she's learned in California to the New York market. (Spritz Flower)

Bold flavor and bag appeal are helping Spritz make waves nationwide. Here’s what founder Queen Pee has in store for New York’s legal weed market in 2025.

Spritz has something special for all five of your senses. Your nose will be drawn to their booming terps, which include “loudest in the room” flavors like Green Apple, Pineapple Cake, and Cherry Spritz. From touch, to taste, Spritz more than lives up to the bold aroma. And it’s all pulled together by eye-grabbing bag appeal–Curated by founder Pilar “Queen Pee” Vargas, whose already boosted sales for successful brands like Sluggers, Joke’s Up, and her own Cali-bestseller, Pwincess Cutt.

How Queen Pee became the Queen pin of legal cannabis

Queen Pee shows off her Pwincess Cutt weed at the Joke’s Up Ice Kream Dispensary grand opening in Santa Monica, CA. (Amennu McGruder / Leafly)

Queen Pee made Pwincess Cutt a hit out west with pure determination. She knocked on dispensary doors until her product was on shelves. Then she used her massive digital reach (including 1.3 million Instagram followers) to make sure her bags sold out at retailers like Cookies and the Ice Kream Dispensary in California.

“My job out in New York is to take all the legacy of people who are brands like Certz who are about to go legal, and to help them cross over. Help them with marketing.” Queen Pee, Spritz Flower

Now, Pee’s launching Spritz in New York, Michigan and more legal states using what she’s learned in the Cali market. During a sit down with Leafly at Certz Midtown Lounge this fall, Pee said she was surprised by the warm welcome she’s gotten from New York’s cannabis community so far.

While visiting growers and processors upstate, Pee studied the challenges facing the state’s licensed farms and stores. Soon, she’ll announce which processor will be trusted to bring Spritz’ powerful terp profiles to New York dispensary shelves in 2025.

These Spritz flavors live up to their bold names

Growing up, Queen Pee could never bring a B home to her strict military father. And she’s still striving for straight A’s when it comes to her strains. Flavors like Pancakes will satisfy the smokers with a sweet tooth. While Blue Widow (Blueberry x White Widow) adds earthy, piney, undertones to the berry-citrus medley–perfect for New Yorkers who prefer more funk than fruitiness from their terps.

Long term, Pee said her true goal is to use Spritz and Sluggers Hit to empower legacy New York growers and sellers who want equity, exposure, and access to the legal market. From Daddy’s Princess to the Queen pin of legal cannabis–Pee and the Spritz team are only getting started. Favorite their Leafly page for regular updates on their journey to New York dispensary shelves.

About Spritz: The Loudest in the Room

Spritz buds boast a flavor profile that’s truly out of this world, thanks to an innovative molecular infusion process. So prepare your taste buds for a journey through space and time.

At Spritz, quality is a top priority. First, the Spritz team selects the finest hand-trimmed buds before using state-of-the-art infusion techniques. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the cannabis scene, Spritz offers an unmatched terpene profile that you will never forget, because each bud is crafted with passion and dedication. Spritz’ experts team has works tirelessly to bring you the loudest terps in the room. Stay tuned for more on Spritz journey from seed to New York dispensary shelves!