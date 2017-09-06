ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 389 reviews

Blue Widow

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 389 reviews

Blue Widow

Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.

Effects

282 people reported 2345 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 53%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 44%
Sleepy 26%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

389

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Blue Widow

Products with Blue Widow

