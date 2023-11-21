Sour Apple Gummies—Wyld, CA, fall 2023

With Wyld gummies, you already have one box checked on the supply list for your next adventure. Featuring real fruit flavors and a diverse array of botanical terpenes profiles, Wyld’s prominent status in the cannabis industry a well-deserved testament to their commitment to delivering “authentic, true-to-fruit flavors” with every release. You’ll unquestionably taste crisp notes of green apples in Wyld’s new Sour Apple gummies. Marking the latest entry in the Wyld Sours line, these potent treats come dosed at 10mg THC a piece and feature a lovely selection of terpenes, including limonene and both alpha-pinene and beta-pinene. Perfect for pairing with a day outdoors or a hangout with cherished pals, Wyld’s Sour Apple gummies offer a sativa-enhanced way to add a joyous pep to your step.

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

