justneedabreak
on August 23rd, 2018
Kicking back and relaxing after I bought this pen. Definitely the best dvp on the market. Honestly starting to become obsessed with this brand!
Featuring notes of strawberry and banana, this strain is enhanced by a Limonene forward terpene blend, known for its calming and pain relieving effects. Kick back and relax. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.
on April 16th, 2018
I was really excited to give this pen a try. The branding alone is impressive, but my experience with it had me questioning how safe the technology is. No doubt did this pen rip. The Unwind strain made me feel very relaxed, like most indicas would. But some of the draws seemed tainted. I can't explain it, but I didn't always feel like I was just inhaling cannabis oil. Maybe I'm just being a little paranoid, but I'd like a little bit more info on what's going on inside that's making this pen vape. Aside from that, the pen didn't last me long at all, maybe two weeks, and I smoke only a few times a week. Compare that to the Dosist pen, which I've had for almost two months and it's still going strong.
Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.