Unwind Disposable Pen

by Aces Extracts

Featuring notes of strawberry and banana, this strain is enhanced by a Limonene forward terpene blend, known for its calming and pain relieving effects. Kick back and relax. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.

justneedabreak

Kicking back and relaxing after I bought this pen. Definitely the best dvp on the market. Honestly starting to become obsessed with this brand!

tschnabs

I was really excited to give this pen a try. The branding alone is impressive, but my experience with it had me questioning how safe the technology is. No doubt did this pen rip. The Unwind strain made me feel very relaxed, like most indicas would. But some of the draws seemed tainted. I can't explain it, but I didn't always feel like I was just inhaling cannabis oil. Maybe I'm just being a little paranoid, but I'd like a little bit more info on what's going on inside that's making this pen vape. Aside from that, the pen didn't last me long at all, maybe two weeks, and I smoke only a few times a week. Compare that to the Dosist pen, which I've had for almost two months and it's still going strong.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape 2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape Aces Extracts is the superior cannabis lifestyle brand intended to fit your active lifestyle. Launched in Los Angeles in 2017 and currently available in California and Nevada. Aces products are specifically designed to compliment your active lifestyle. Our products are named after their intended effect, and are packaged in convenient, discreet hardware that is always ready when you are.