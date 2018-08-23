tschnabs on April 16th, 2018

I was really excited to give this pen a try. The branding alone is impressive, but my experience with it had me questioning how safe the technology is. No doubt did this pen rip. The Unwind strain made me feel very relaxed, like most indicas would. But some of the draws seemed tainted. I can't explain it, but I didn't always feel like I was just inhaling cannabis oil. Maybe I'm just being a little paranoid, but I'd like a little bit more info on what's going on inside that's making this pen vape. Aside from that, the pen didn't last me long at all, maybe two weeks, and I smoke only a few times a week. Compare that to the Dosist pen, which I've had for almost two months and it's still going strong.