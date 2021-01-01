 Loading…

Indica

Granddaddy Purple

by Agrijuana

Agrijuana Cannabis Flower Granddaddy Purple

Agrijuana provides industry advantages through the use of developed management practices, established brands, and proprietary energy efficient technology. Additionally our team is comprised of financiers, leaders in the construction industry, marijuana grow techs, and branding professionals. We work with an exclusive client list, in an effort to support our members in becoming industry leaders within their territories, and in accordance with the local laws.

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

