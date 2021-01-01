 Loading…

Hybrid

Headband

by Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)

Headband

About this product

OG Kush X Sour Diesel Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid. Sativa Dominant Hybrid

About this brand

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

