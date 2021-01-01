Headband
by Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
OG Kush X Sour Diesel Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid. Sativa Dominant Hybrid
About this brand
Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.