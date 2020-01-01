Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Wedding Cake X Gelato 33 Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40% Prominent Terpenes - b-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Terpinolene, b-Caryophyllene, Pinene Ice Cream Cake is the potent progeny of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, two popular heavyweight Indica dominant hybrids. Flavors Ice Cream Cake has a sweet doughy vanilla flavor, followed by cheesy, creamy undertones and a slight lingering nuttiness. Effects Ice Cream Cake provides a deeply relaxing high is uplighting and euphoric. The initial onset is one of cerebral effects and overall happiness soon followed by a relaxing body high and a state of mild couch-lock. Users can expect a mentally sedating high complimented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains and anxiety. Perfect For Ice Cream cake is perfect for creative endeavours as well as handling depression, chronic pain, and insomnia.
