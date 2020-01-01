 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ice Cream Cake

by Ayra

Ice Cream Cake

About this product

Wedding Cake X Gelato 33 Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% | 40% Prominent Terpenes - b-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Terpinolene, b-Caryophyllene, Pinene Ice Cream Cake is the potent progeny of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, two popular heavyweight Indica dominant hybrids. Flavors Ice Cream Cake has a sweet doughy vanilla flavor, followed by cheesy, creamy undertones and a slight lingering nuttiness. Effects Ice Cream Cake provides a deeply relaxing high is uplighting and euphoric. The initial onset is one of cerebral effects and overall happiness soon followed by a relaxing body high and a state of mild couch-lock. Users can expect a mentally sedating high complimented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains and anxiety. Perfect For Ice Cream cake is perfect for creative endeavours as well as handling depression, chronic pain, and insomnia.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Ayra Logo
Ayra grows the highest quality premium cannabis in the mosts sustainable and responsible way. 100% aeroponic. 100% LED. No pesticides. Ever.