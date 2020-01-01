 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Duct Tape Badder 1g

Duct Tape Badder 1g

by Bee Hive Extracts

Write a review
Bee Hive Extracts Concentrates Solvent Duct Tape Badder 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Duct Tape

Duct Tape
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

About this brand

Bee Hive Extracts Logo
WE USE CUSTOM SOLVENT FORMULAS THAT ARE SPECIFIC TO EACH CLIENTS NEEDS IN A TOP OF THE LINE CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS POSSIBLE