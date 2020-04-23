 Loading…
  Mellow Vibes CBD Jellies | 5 Pack Raspberry Lemonade | 250mg

Mellow Vibes CBD Jellies | 5 Pack Raspberry Lemonade | 250mg

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes CBD Jellies | 5 Pack Raspberry Lemonade | 250mg

$12.00MSRP

5 pack | 250mg CBD | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies | Premium Cannabis-derived CBD is blended into our Raspberry Lemonade Jellies to provide a relaxing, non-psychoactive experience.

Mellow Vibes, Blaze Chocolates, Green Valley Chocolates edibles kitchen. We specialize in producing high quality THC, CBD and 1:1 edibles including elixirs, hard candies, chocolate bars, chocolate singles, crispy treats, jellies, candies and more. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in finer dispensaries and retailers. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.