  Emerald Jack

Emerald Jack

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Emerald Jack

About this product

Emerald Jack by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Emerald Jack

Emerald Jack

Two highly touted strains harmonize to form the flavorful, sativa-driven hybrid Emerald Jack. Jack Herer, with its amazing spectrum of earthy flavors and heady effects, combines with the pungent sour aromas of Emerald OG to give life to Emerald Jack’s unique terpene profile. Its aroma is a vivid mix of earthy and pine zest that excites the senses and forms flavors of skunky citrus upon exhale. The resulting effects are uplifting, energetic, and are known to inspire creativity. Many chose Emerald Jack for daytime use and its ability to maintain productivity and a clear head.

About this brand

