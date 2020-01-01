 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
by Buddies Canada

Buddies Canada Concentrates Solvent Buddies Afghani Hash

About this product

Afghani Traditional Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca

About this strain

Afghani

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Your one stop shop for some of the best products available today at some of the best prices around! For all purchases please visit our website at BuddiesCanada.ca Follow us on social media to participate in product giveaways and free contests! Facebook: Buddies Canada Instagram: @buddies_canada