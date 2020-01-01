 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Buddies Rock Star

by Buddies Canada

High Grade Indica Rockstar by BuddiesCanada.ca

About this strain

Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

About this brand

Your one stop shop for some of the best products available today at some of the best prices around! For all purchases please visit our website at BuddiesCanada.ca Follow us on social media to participate in product giveaways and free contests! Facebook: Buddies Canada Instagram: @buddies_canada