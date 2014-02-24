Loading…
Buddies Rock Star

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

High Grade
Indica
Rockstar by BuddiesCanada.ca

Rockstar effects

239 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
