  Home
  Shop
  Delta-8 THC
  Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  Ice Cream Cake Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g
Indica

Ice Cream Cake Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

by Cake CBD

Ice Cream Cake Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

Ice Cream Cake Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g by Cake CBD

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

