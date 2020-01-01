Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
For the complete experience right out of the box. Everything California Canna does is designed to provide a superior experience. Our pre-loaded glass, metal, and real wood cartridges contain perfectly balanced cannabis oil extracted from the single-strain, beautifully grown cannabis. The carefully monitored extraction process ensures that a consistently smooth and enjoyable experience the California Canna brand is known for. The branded vape pen and charger complete the set and add to the premium feel we are proud to share with all consumers of cannabis products. • African Redwood Tip • Authentic C-cell cartridge • Battery and charger • Pure liquid live resin produced from California's best
Be the first to review this product.
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.