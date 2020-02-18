California Canna
MÁS - Wedding Cake Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
For the complete experience right out of the box. Everything California Canna does is designed to provide a superior experience. Our pre-loaded glass, metal, and real wood cartridges contain perfectly balanced cannabis oil extracted from the single-strain, beautifully grown cannabis. The carefully monitored extraction process ensures that a consistently smooth and enjoyable experience the California Canna brand is known for. The branded vape pen and charger complete the set and add to the premium feel we are proud to share with all consumers of cannabis products.
• African Redwood Tip
• Authentic C-cell cartridge
• Battery and charger
• Pure liquid live resin produced from California's best
• African Redwood Tip
• Authentic C-cell cartridge
• Battery and charger
• Pure liquid live resin produced from California's best
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!