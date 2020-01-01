 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Calyx Crafts

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Calyx Crafts is a collective of Bend natives that have been friends for 20+ years with different backgrounds in education, all supportive and firm believers in the healing properties of marijuana; Physically, mentally, and environmentally. We believe the healing of the nations begins here...At Calyx Crafts, we produce fine, artisan edibles, and extracts in small handcrafted batches. Our highly qualified extractors are first and foremost, connoisseurs!. They start with a quality product and use top of the line technology that carries the terpenes (taste) into our finished products. Our extractions have a fantastic nose to the trained dabber and are guaranteed to please. The lovely ladies of Calyx Crafts cook up small batches of their artisan edibles made with only the highest-quality extracts and finest ingredients.