Hybrid

BUBBLEGUM AUTO – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds BUBBLEGUM AUTO – 3 PACK

$110.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Auto Bubblegum is a sweet autoflowering hybrid which combines select Bubble Gum genetics with hardy ruderalis to create a stable and easy-to-grow plant. Despite how quickly and seamlessly this plant grows, it retains the nice, subtle flavors of its Bubble Gum parent, as well as its powerful effects.

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Bubble Gum is a classic hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Indiana Bubble Gum with an unknown indica strain. marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

