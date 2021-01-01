BUBBLEGUM AUTO – 3 PACK
About this product
Auto Bubblegum is a sweet autoflowering hybrid which combines select Bubble Gum genetics with hardy ruderalis to create a stable and easy-to-grow plant. Despite how quickly and seamlessly this plant grows, it retains the nice, subtle flavors of its Bubble Gum parent, as well as its powerful effects. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/bubblegum-auto-3-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bubble Gum is a classic hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Indiana Bubble Gum with an unknown indica strain. marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
