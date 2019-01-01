 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Extra Strength CBD Capsules - 2250mg Isolate

by Cannatonic

$109.95

About this product

When your looking for the most convenient and cost effective way to get your daily CBD dose, look no further than our capsules. We have created a 0 calorie, easy to ingest form of CBD in our Extra-strength capsules, By taking our 75mg of Cannatonic CBD everyday you can rest assured with one less thing to worry about. CBD is an antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Regulating mood disorders Support Immune health Stress relief Because capsules are so discreet and convenient they have become a very widely used way of taking CBD. We were tired of all the olive oil filled capsules and wanted a 0 calorie pure CBD option. Our capsules had to be strong enough to be felt and not some small dosage that would only cause a placebo effect. After much testing we found the answer. Cannatonic's CBD Capsules , 100% Pure, Shipped right to your door and always backed by our 30 day guarantee!

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

Cannatonic is a team of Cannabis Professionals that have decades of experience working with the cannabis plant. Our goal is to share high-quality cannabis products with people trying to access the real health benefits of the plant. Our products are clean and potent, carefully grown and manufactured using the most state-of-the-art practices to maintain the natural elements of the plant.