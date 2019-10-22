 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pet CBD Oil Tincture - Unflavored

by Cannatonic

by Cannatonic

One bottle is up to 120 doses (60 day supply)! Unflavored to easily incorporate into even the pickiest of pets diet. We recommend adding a dose to your pets food at meal time.They wont even notice it is there. Our pet tincture was designed to improve the physical and mental health of your pets. Dogs and cats can both benefit from our Pet Tincture in similar ways. -Flea treatment -Doggy Odor -Preventing oral disease -Treating skin allergies -Improving hair coat -Reducing inflammation -Aiding digestion -Supporting healthy joints, eyes, and brain 1 Bottle contains up to 120 doses depending on animal weight.

Wolfsdream710

By far my favorite product from Cannatonic. My dogs are way healthier ever since I started giving this to them. Most impressive is I have a very picky eater and she loves it.

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

Cannatonic is a team of Cannabis Professionals that have decades of experience working with the cannabis plant. Our goal is to share high-quality cannabis products with people trying to access the real health benefits of the plant. Our products are clean and potent, carefully grown and manufactured using the most state-of-the-art practices to maintain the natural elements of the plant.