If you have trouble sleeping and nothing seems to help. Our lavender tea alongside our CBD will do more than get the job done. CBD already acts as a sleep aid and helps those who have trouble sleeping normally but our special blend that includes lavender will provide that extra boost for those who may need it. It's also great for relieving your body of any anxiety or stress that may have been built up over time. If you have trouble with any of these problems than this is the perfect tea for you.