 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Lavender Tea
Sativa

CBD Lavender Tea

by CBlissCBD

Write a review
CBlissCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Lavender Tea
CBlissCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Lavender Tea

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

If you have trouble sleeping and nothing seems to help. Our lavender tea alongside our CBD will do more than get the job done. CBD already acts as a sleep aid and helps those who have trouble sleeping normally but our special blend that includes lavender will provide that extra boost for those who may need it. It's also great for relieving your body of any anxiety or stress that may have been built up over time. If you have trouble with any of these problems than this is the perfect tea for you.

About this brand

CBlissCBD Logo
Enlightenment At It's Finest Where quality meets relaxation. The place you will want to be. No matter how big or small your needs may be, we guarantee to exceed.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review