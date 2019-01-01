 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Vulcan Cartridge 1GM

Vulcan Cartridge 1GM

by CENTURION EXTRACTS

CENTURION EXTRACTS Concentrates Cartridges Vulcan Cartridge 1GM

$45.00

Our signature Dragons Breath strain is a sativa dominant hybrid giving a balanced, clear-headed stress free high with unparalleled flavor. Full strain effects: 20% Energy 40% Focus 85% Clam 65% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency

Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.

About this brand

CENTURION EXTRACTS Logo
From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”