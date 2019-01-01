About this product
Our signature Dragons Breath strain is a sativa dominant hybrid giving a balanced, clear-headed stress free high with unparalleled flavor. Full strain effects: 20% Energy 40% Focus 85% Clam 65% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
About this strain
Dragon's Breath
Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.