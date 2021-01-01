About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Black Cherry Punch (Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie) offers a relaxing and euphoric experience as well as a complex and diverse flavor profile and aroma. Users can expect to find aromas and flavors of sweet pine and earth, accompanied by a floral and herbaceous undertone. Users who have had a chance to try Black Cherry Punch have said that it’s relaxing and calming.