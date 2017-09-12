ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Black Cherry Pie
Hybrid

4.8 28 reviews

Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie is a fruity strain with colorful foliage. Created by Green Mountain Collective, this strain is the genetic offspring of Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. These genetics are exhibited in the deep purple hues overlaid by jade green buds with orange hairs, as well as in the pungent woody aroma smeared with tart blackberry. Black Cherry Pie’s physical effects soothe nausea and minor aches and pains while keeping the mind aloof and creative. Its bright mind and semi-sedative effects make it a natural complement for indoor activities and relaxed evenings.

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Black Cherry Pie

Most popular in