Hybrid

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Black Cherry Punch (Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie) offers a relaxing and euphoric experience as well as a complex and diverse flavor profile and aroma. Users can expect to find aromas and flavors of sweet pine and earth, accompanied by a floral and herbaceous undertone. Users who have had a chance to try Black Cherry Punch have said that it’s relaxing and calming.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

