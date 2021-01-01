Mandarin Cookies (28g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Mandarin Cookies (Forum Cut Cookies x Mandarin Sunset) is and Indica-Dom Hybrid that showcases an abundance of orange pistils amongst its pine-tree shaped buds. Mandarin cookies has a nose and flavor that are citrusy with hints of pine and freshly churned soil. Reviewers have reported tension-free relaxation, a light body buzz, and invigorating cerebral effects as some of this strains effects.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
