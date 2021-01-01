Marshmallow OG (3.5g)
by Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Marshmallow OG (Chem D x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato) has a super sweet candy flavor accented by nutty honey and a touch of fruitiness. The aroma is just as sweet, with a slightly pungent marshmallow overtone. The Marshmallow OG high has heavy indica effects that are complemented by a nice cerebral high.
Claybourne Co.
Marshmallow OG
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Marshmallow OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Marshmallow OG - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
