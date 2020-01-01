About this product
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wonka Bars
Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.
About this brand
Constellation Cannabis
Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.