Wonka Bars #13
Wonka Bars #13 effects are mostly energizing.
Wonka Bars #13 potency is higher THC than average.
Wonka Bars #13 is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Mint Chocolate Chip. Wonka Bars #13 is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wonka Bars #13 effects make them feel energetic, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wonka Bars #13 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Wonka Bars #13 features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, apple, and lime. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wonka Bars #13, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Wonka Bars #13
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Wonka Bars #13 sensations
Wonka Bars #13 helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wonka Bars #13 products near you
Similar to Wonka Bars #13 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—