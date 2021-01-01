 Loading…

Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies

by Cosmic Treehouse

Mandarin Cookies

About this product

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

