Jack Flash Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Cresco by Cresco Labs
About this product
Jack Flash Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs
About this strain
Jack Flash
To create Jack Flash, Sensi Seeds started out with their Jack Herer's gene pool and then crossed it with Super Skunk and Haze. Jack Flash offers an earthy citrus aroma, impressive yields, and the active cerebral legacy of her Jack Herer parent. This hybrid gets its name from its lightning-fast onset which may prove useful to patients needing immediate symptom relief.