 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Jack Flash Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Jack Flash Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco by Cresco Labs

Write a review
Cresco by Cresco Labs Concentrates Cartridges Jack Flash Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jack Flash Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco by Cresco Labs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jack Flash

Jack Flash

To create Jack Flash, Sensi Seeds started out with their Jack Herer's gene pool and then crossed it with Super Skunk and Haze. Jack Flash offers an earthy citrus aroma, impressive yields, and the active cerebral legacy of her Jack Herer parent. This hybrid gets its name from its lightning-fast onset which may prove useful to patients needing immediate symptom relief.

About this brand

Cresco by Cresco Labs Logo
We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.