CRU Cannabis

Marathon OG is a potent indica-dominant strain known for its ephoric and relaxing effects. It was selected for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, its name an homage to his series of famous mixtapes. Marathon OG is a very potent strain that offers high levels of THC that might overwhelm a novice. When it comes to the smell and flavor of cannabis, OG Kush phenotypes are some of the most recognizable on the planet, and Marathon OG lives up to that legacy. You’ll immediately recognize the classic bouquet of lemon, spice, and earth that have cemented this strain as a cultural icon.