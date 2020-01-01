 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Marathon OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Marathon OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hints of Lemon & Spice SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Soothing Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

About this strain

Marathon OG

Marathon OG

Marathon OG is a potent indica-dominant strain known for its ephoric and relaxing effects. It was selected for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, its name an homage to his series of famous mixtapes. Marathon OG is a very potent strain that offers high levels of THC that might overwhelm a novice. When it comes to the smell and flavor of cannabis, OG Kush phenotypes are some of the most recognizable on the planet, and Marathon OG lives up to that legacy. You’ll immediately recognize the classic bouquet of lemon, spice, and earth that have cemented this strain as a cultural icon.

