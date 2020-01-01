 Loading…
  5. Purple Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

Purple Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCNET Fruity Hash & Grape Earthy Sweet Notes SENSATION Relaxed Euphoria Heavy Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime

About this strain

Purple Kush

Purple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.