 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Cotton Candy Kush

Cotton Candy Kush

by Delicious Seeds

Write a review
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Cotton Candy Kush

Buy Here

About this product

A long time ago, the DELICIOUS SEEDS breeders took up the challenge and set to work in our growrooms. Their objective was to develop a plant with enormous yields without sacrificing any of the organoleptic qualities. This strain combines the sugary sweetness of Caramelo and the more delicate floral flavours of South African Sativas such as Power Plant. The result is a perfect Sativa type plant that is easy to control and which produces large, foxtail buds and whose leaves take on a metallic lavender hue towards the end of the flowering cycle. Branches out considerably, especially outdoors, where the lower branches can get almost as long as the plant’s height, which can triple in size during the flowering phase. Easy to trim owing to the small amount of leaves between the buds. Gives off a very strong citrussy aroma like grapefruit or lime. Very sweet taste with hints of skunk and cedarwood making it even more earthy and citrussy. The very euphoric effect, which is cerebral and almost impercetible in the body, is almost instantaneous and longlasting. A strain with very high levels of THC, some growers have found it difficult to sleep when they smoke our Cotton Candy Kush (DS19).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cotton Candy Kush

Cotton Candy Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

About this brand

Delicious Seeds Logo
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious