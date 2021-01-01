About this product

The Grand Daddy Purple Delta 8 THC Cartridge (or GDP) is a famous Indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Grand Daddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to have a nice relaxing night in with a movie and some popcorn.